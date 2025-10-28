LNP – Cabinet approves mandatory seat belts on expressways

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to submit to Parliament for approval the directives prepared under the Motor Vehicle Act, making it compulsory for all passengers traveling in vehicles on expressways to wear seat belts.

The Motor Vehicles Directive (Expressway) No. 02 of 2011, formulated under the Motor Vehicle Act (Section 203 Authority), has been amended through Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2455/29 dated 25 September 2025 to reduce deaths and serious injuries resulting from the increasing number of accidents on expressways.

Accordingly, wearing seat belts has now been made compulsory for every passenger occupying any seat in vehicles traveling on expressways.