LNP – Seat belt rule for bus drivers compulsory from July 1

The National Transport Commission (NTC) announced that starting July 1, 2025, it will be compulsory for all bus drivers to wear seat belts, with strict penalties for non-compliance.

NTC Chairman, Engineer P.A. Chandrapala said the decision comes in response to the persistent disregard for seat belt regulations and the rising number of road accidents involving buses.

Although drivers have been legally required to wear seat belts since October 1, 2011, under the Motor Traffic Act, its enforcement has been lax and violations remain widespread, he noted.

Chandrapala emphasised that many road accidents are linked to bus drivers ignoring basic safety practices, including not wearing seat belts. The new enforcement push is aimed at addressing this ongoing issue and improving passenger and road safety.