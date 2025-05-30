LNP – Anudi makes history for Sri Lanka in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Anudi Gunasekara has made history for Sri Lanka by clinching the title of First Runner-Up from Asia in the Miss World Multimedia Challenge, marking a proud and unprecedented achievement for the nation at the 72nd Miss World Festival held in Telangana, India.

Anudi’s outstanding performance placed her among the Top 20 global finalists in the prestigious challenge, and she is the first Sri Lankan contestant ever to reach this milestone in the Multimedia Challenge category.

With this achievement, she also secures a prestigious spot among the Top 8 global winners of the Multimedia Challenge, selected from 108 participants.

Notably, her accomplishment also secures Sri Lanka’s place in the Top 20 of three fast-track events — Talent, Head-to-Head Challenge, and Multimedia — for the first time in Miss World history.

In the Asia and Oceania region, the Top 5 Multimedia finalists featured representatives from New Zealand, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, reflecting a highly competitive field.

Thailand ultimately claimed the top spot, with warm congratulations extended for their well-deserved win.

The Multimedia Challenge highlights contestants’ influence and ability to drive meaningful narratives through digital platforms. From sharing stories of advocacy and social change to offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into their Miss World journeys, these young women have leveraged social media with creativity, authenticity, and consistency.

Contestants were evaluated on their digital engagement across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and the official Miss World app. Judges reviewed their content, which documented their preparations at home and their experiences during the festival in Telangana.