Ruling National People’s Power (NPP) will not be successful at this year’s local government elections, and no party will get a clear majority in some of the bodies, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

“The ruling party is anticipating a victory at the local government election. However, they will not succeed. Also, no party will obtain a majority in many local bodies. Opposition parties, which contest the local bodies, could obtain the chairmanship of some of the local bodies if they cooperate. I do not know whether the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will join in this effort. However, the opposition can gain control of some of the local bodies if they cooperate,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said during a meeting of candidates at UNP Headquarters Sirikotha.

“Let’s work together and try to secure control of at least some of the local bodies,” he added.

Mr. Wickremesinghe said, “The present government is boasting about the new legislation which it has introduced. It was the previous government which laid the foundation for it. “It was our government which came out with an anti-corruption agenda. IMF wanted the legislation pertaining to corruption brought in without delay. I therefore got former Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe to prepare some of the legislation. The IMF informed us that it will not release the next tranche if Proceeds of Crimes Bill is not enacted by December 2024. However, we were not able to do it as we had to hold elections. The present government took a long time to get it enacted. There is not much of a difference between the Crimes of Procedure Bill which we were hoping to bring in and the one that has been enacted by the present government.

Sri Lanka’s economy has begun to slide again. As per the predictions of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) the economic growth is expected to go down to 3.4 per cent in 2026 compared to 3.9 per cent which was as of December 2025. Sri Lanka’s strong growth is gradually fading according to ADB. The government should come out and let people know of the real situation.”