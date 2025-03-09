LNP – Bus driver and conductor interdicted after found drunk at SLTB depot

A driver and a conductor attached to the Polonnaruwa Depot, belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), have been temporarily interdicted on charges of dereliction of duty.

The driver and conductor of an SLTB bus plying between Welikanda and Galkanda have been interdicted in connection with an incident in which they allegedly neglected their duties while under the influence of alcohol during duty hours.

Police had received information last afternoon (08) that the driver and conductor of the bus in question were lying drunk in the rest room of the Welikanda SLTB Bus Depot. A team of Welikanda Police officers subsequently responded to the call.

It is reported that the conductor was already asleep at the scene, intoxicated, and the driver had fled.

The bus, which was parked at the Welikanda bus stand, was the only one available for travel to the Galkanda area, and a group of passengers including school students, had already gathered, waiting for the bus, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the Welikanda Police had taken steps to provide transportation in a police jeep for passengers who were facing difficulties, as the bus was not operating due to the absence of the driver and conductor.

A spokesperson for the SLTB Polonnaruwa Depot said that the relevant authorities had filed a complaint with the Welikanda Police regarding the incident, and the driver and conductor have been temporarily interdicted pending further investigations.