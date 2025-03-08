LNP – Adani’s response expected within two weeks: Minister

The wind power project that was to be carried out with the Adani Company has not been cancelled yet, Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody said.

The Minister made this statement during the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Energy held recently under his Chairmanship at the Parliament complex.

When inquired about this project, Minister Kumara Jayakody further stated that, as the pricing of Adani Company’s power project was high, the matter had been referred to the Cabinet for reconsideration.

The Adani parent company in India had written to the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOISL) informing that they were withdrawing from this project, and accordingly, the Board of Investment had informed the Ministry regarding the same, the Minister added.

However, discussions on the wind power project were held with the institution representing Adani in Sri Lanka, and this institution had been informed to consider this matter, the Minister pointed out.

Therefore, the Minister stated that a response regarding this matter is expected within two weeks following the letter that was sent.

He further emphasized that it will be necessary to move toward an alternative only if a negative response is received within these two weeks.

He also said that in the future, such projects will only be carried out through government-to-government (G2G) agreements and competitive procurements.