LNP – Power cut schedule announced for tomorrow

The power schedule which was imposed today will be carried out for tomorrow (24) as well, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

They said approval for tomorrows power shedding was granted following a request from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the power shedding will be imposed in the P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W for four hour and thirty minutes from 8.30am to 5.30pm and one hour and fifty minutes from 5.30pm to 11pm.

Areas A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will be imposed a three hour and twenty minutes power cut from 8.00am to 6pm and one hour and forty minutes from 6.00pm to 11.00pm.

The PUCSL regrets the inconvenience cause to electricity consumers due to prevailing power cuts