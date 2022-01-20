LNP – Tourist establishments mandated to accept forex from non-residents

All registered tourist establishments will soon be required to accept foreign exchange from non-residents of Sri Lanka.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced today that a decision has been made to mandate all registered tourist establishments to accept foreign exchange only in respect of services rendered to persons resident outside Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken at by the Monetary Board in consideration of the current and expected macroeconomic developments, the CBSL said in its first Monetary Policy review for the year.