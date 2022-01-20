LNP – No interruption to power supply today: CEB

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is to provide uninterrupted power supply today after receiving adequate fuel supply for power generation, CEB Additional General Manager and media spokesman Andrew Navamani said.

He said 1,800 metric tons of fuel was received by the thermal power plants of the Kelanitissa Power Station, which started at 11.30 pm last night and continued until 5.30 am this morning.

Later, the 115 MW power generator of the Kelanitissa Power Station was restarted this morning.

Therefore the CEB could provide a continuous power supply today, he said.