LNP – SL soon to have improved access to employment in UK’s healthcare sector

Sri Lankans will soon have improved access to emerging employment opportunities in the health sector of the United Kingdom (UK) with the government looking to ink an MoU in that regard.

Cabinet approval was given this week to the combined proposal presented by the Minister of Labour, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of health, to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sri Lanka and the UK.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka will ink a MoU with the government of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of the United Kingdom on Health Care Cooperation.