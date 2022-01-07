Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Litro calls for EOIs for supply of 60,000 tons of LPG for March

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

State-run Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has called for Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible and qualified interest parties for the supply of 60,000 tons of +/- 20% of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in March.

Proposals are invited for the period of 1 to 31 March 2022. Litro said the stock of LPG should be supplied in ocean tankers, which will be required to be discharged at the Litro Gas Terminal Lanka Ltd., Conventional Buoy Mooring (CBM), located off the coast of Kerawalapitiya or at the Port Discharge Facility of the Hambantota Port.

The Litro Gas Procurement Committee Chairman said the successful bidder should not be blacklisted and not have any conflicts of interest in the business or its associated companies.

The potential suppliers should send in their proposals before 24 January.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    January 7, 2022 at 8:12 am
    Hope there will be an end to the blasts

