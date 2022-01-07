LNP – Cabraal meets Qatar Central Bank Governor

Bilaterally beneficial agreements initiated between the two central banks

Cabraal says excellent discussion had with Qatar Governor on bilateral economic ties

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal met his Qatari counterpart, the Qatar Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Saoud Al-Thani, in Doha on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Central Bank said bilaterally beneficial arrangements had been initiated between the two Central Banks during the meeting.

Discussions had also been held on strengthening bilateral ties and working relationships between the financial intermediaries of Qatar and Sri Lanka.

“Had an excellent discussion on the way forward of @CBSL & QCB collaboration & SL-Qatar economic ties with the newly appointed #Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Saoud Al-Thani on 4Jan22,” Cabraal tweeted yesterday.

Senior officials of both the central banks and the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Doha, State of Qatar Mafas Mihideen had attended the discussion, it added.

In December 2021, it was reported that discussions were underway for a currency swap agreement for over $ 1 billion to be signed between the Central Banks of Qatar and Sri Lanka.