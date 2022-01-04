Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Omicron cases could be witnessed all around the country: Health Ministry

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

While stating that the Omicron COVID-19 variant was not only confined to certain areas from where Omicron cases had been detected, the Health Ministry said such cases could be found from every part of the country and it could pose a huge threat to the entire island.

Addressing a news briefing, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said people should not feel relaxed assuming that Omicron cases were found only in certain areas.

“The number of Omicron patients does not matter a lot as they are detected only from samples directed for genetic sequencing. There could be more Omicron patients undetected in the community,” he added.

“Hence, what is vital is to protect ourselves from being infected with coronavirus by adhering to health rules and obtaining the booster shot,” he added.

Meanwhile, a man from Beruwala was found to have been infected with Omicron.

His sample had been sent for genetic sequencing after he tested positive for COVID-19 in his preparation to go abroad.

According to Health officials, the positive patient and his contacts are being quarantined now

