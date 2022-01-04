LNP – Laugfs gas cylinders turned blue; IGP informed: Chairman

LAUGFS Holdings Chairman W.K.H. Wegapitiya said that information has reached him that LAUGFS gas cylinders are being assembled and turned blue and that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been informed in this regard.

He said that although the chairman of LITRO was informed, he did not care about it.

Speaking to the media, he said LAUGFS Gas has the infrastructure to distribute gas across the country and with the current dollar issue, provided the letters of credit (LCs) were opened properly, the country would be able to supply the required gas within two weeks.

“Earlier, 40,000 to 50,000 gas cylinders were released to the local market daily. However, there is lull in filling and distribution of gas despite the recommendations of the Judiciary, the Sri Lanka Standards Institution and the Consumer Affairs Authority, ” Mr. Wegapitiya said. As a result, only 10,000 to 15,000 cylinders are being distributed daily, he said.

Mr. Wegapitiya said that propane and butane could be imported separately and processed in the country for proper composition, and that LAUGFS Gas would carry out that process.

He further stated that the gas crisis in Sri Lanka was the result of a two year operation to get the gas supply from those who hold the monopoly.