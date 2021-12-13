LNP – Two boys among four gone missing after drowning

Four persons including two 15-year old boys have gone missing after they drowned in sea in two separate incidents in Mannar and Wattala yesterday.

The Mannar Police have commenced investigations following an alert that two persons had fallen into the sea and disappeared while rafting in a motor boat in the Mannar lagoon on Sunday.

Police, with the assistance of naval personnel and village residents have commenced the search operations to locate the missing persons who were 21 and 27 years old residents of Point Pedro.

Meanwhile, two youth who went for a sea bath, drowned in a beach designated as a dangerous for bathing in Preethipura at Dikkowita in Wattala.

The young teens aged 15 and residents of Enderamulla, Wattala have gone missing following the incident.

Wattala Police are conducting further investigations.