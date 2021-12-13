LNP – Trains to be delayed tomorrow: Station Masters’ Union

Due to trade union action by the Railways Station Masters’ Union (RSMU), trains will be delayed tomorrow, Union President Sumedha Somarathne said.

Addressing the media today, he said during the trade union action trains would not be given speed limit orders.

Moreover, he said the union earlier had decided to refrain from all their services from December 26 due to their failure to provide solutions to their demands. However, the union had decided to boycott the discussion requested by the railway management today.

“We have conducted several discussions with the railway department, but the discussions did not lead to fulfilling their demands.

Therefore, the union has decided to refrain from participating in the discussion, ” Mr. Somarathne added.