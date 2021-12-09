LNP – Omicron: Steps taken worldwide to be reviewed to enable decision-making in SL

Necessary decisions will be made after evaluating the recommendations of WHO and steps taken by other countries to face the new COVID variant, Omicron, the Health Ministry said.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath told media briefing today that the fresh decisions would be made if only there is any necessity to do so.

“A special meeting of the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases was convened today to review the current scenario in terms of the challenges posed by the Omicron,” he said.

“Accordingly, the Committee will put forward relevant recommendations and the decisions would be made accordingly,” he underlined.

However, Dr Herath said the changes to current decisions would materialise solely depending on the situation in the country.

Moreover, he urged people to strictly follow health rules in order to protect ourselves from Omicron or whatever COVID-19 throws at us.