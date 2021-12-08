LNP – No mercy on health rule violators ahead of festive season: PHIU

As the festive season is just around the corner, the regional Public Health Inspectors have been informed to take legal action those who violate health guidelines, PHIU Head Upul Rohana said.

He told media that they would be tough on vendors who sell goods violating health protocols and the consumers who tend to gather in large numbers.

“Not only legal action against vendors, also the owners and employees of business outlets who are engaged in businesses violating COVID protocols will be punished,” he said.

“Though Omicron poses monumental threat to the world, people in Sri Lanka seem to be taking the gravity for granted.

They have almost forgotten health and safety measures, which could be detrimental,” he pointed out.

Thus, Upul Rohana insisted people to follow health guidelines as the upcoming festive season could be crucial in deciding the fate of country’s future with the threat posed by Omicron.