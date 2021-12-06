LNP – SriLankan resumes flights to Gan island- Maldives

SriLankan Airlines resumed operations to picturesque Gan Island in Addu Atoll of Maldives from December 4 after it had to cease operations to the destination temporarily in March 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.



SriLankan will operate weekly, with flight UL119 departing at 10:40 a.m. every Saturday from Colombo to Gan, which would return from Gan at 13:05 p.m. on the

same day.

Gan offers a distinct, off the beaten path experience to visitors. The island not only has pristine white sand beaches, which Maldives is famous for, but lush greenery and opportunities to experience the local culture and its people.

In December 2016, SriLankan became the first and only international carrier to operate direct flights to Gan allowing travellers to fly direct to the Island and save on time and money otherwise spent if travelling via Male.

Male and Gan have been two of the most preferred holiday destinations in SriLankan’s network for luxury holiday travellers from Europe, the Middle East and the Far East.

Sri Lankan Airlines Chairman, Ashok Pathirage said, “We look forward to restarting operations to Gan, and being the only international airline once again to fly direct to this underserved travel destination. We are anticipating a relatively greater demand for flights to Maldives in the coming months with the relaxation of travel restrictions, and Gan is ideal for those seeking something atypical to the standard Male experience,” he added.

Travellers from London; Frankfurt; Paris; Doha; Dubai; and Dammam who choose to book with SriLankan to travel to Gan will benefit from a direct and hassle-free journey owing to convenient connections via Colombo.