LNP – More than 100mm rain forecast today: Met. Dept.

Heavy rains above 100 mm could be expected today in North-Central province and in Vauniya and Mannar districts, the Meteorology Department said.

They said thundershowers could be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, Uva and Southern provinces during the evening or night.

Light showers could be expected in the western and southern coastal areas during the morning, the Department said.

Mainly, fair weather will prevail elsewhere and misty conditions be experienced at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning hours.