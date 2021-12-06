LNP – LP Gas back in the market with new look

The two main gas companies have decided to issue their new stocks of LP gas cylinders while carrying coloured polythene seals with changed logo colours, the Consumer Affairs Authority said.

According to a senior official, the distribution of Litro gas has begun with a polythene seal with a red logo on a white background.

The Laugfs company has decided to issue their new stocks with the polythene seal with a blue logo on a yellow background, the official said.

He said the new gas cylinders were filled with new LP gas stocks.

However, there is no change to the Laugfs and Litro gas cylinder colours.