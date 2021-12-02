Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

central bank nameboard lg in sri lankan news
Headlines 

LNP – CBSL announces “festival offer” for migrant workers

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

In a move to encourage the influx of foreign remittances, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced today what it called an “exclusive offer” for migrant workers for the December festival season.

The CBSL announced that migrant workers will be able to fetch an additional Rs. 10 for every US Dollar they convert into rupees this month.

The offer is for US Dollar conversions done via the Sri Lankan banking system and other formal channels.

One thought on “LNP – CBSL announces “festival offer” for migrant workers

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 2, 2021 at 2:51 am
    Permalink

    Is that the best they can do…….pitiful.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *