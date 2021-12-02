LNP – CBSL announces “festival offer” for migrant workers

In a move to encourage the influx of foreign remittances, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced today what it called an “exclusive offer” for migrant workers for the December festival season.

The CBSL announced that migrant workers will be able to fetch an additional Rs. 10 for every US Dollar they convert into rupees this month.

The offer is for US Dollar conversions done via the Sri Lankan banking system and other formal channels.