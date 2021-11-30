Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

82e1167d fa86e88b rice edited 850x460 acf cropped 850x460 acf cropped in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Govt. nod to import 100,000 MT of rice from Myanmar

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The government has approved to import 100,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar to keep sufficient buffer stocks.

The approval was granted to maintain a safe stock of rice without any shortage in the country.

The decision was announced at the weekly cabinet briefing at the Information Department, a short while ago

Accordingly, the proposal made by the trade minister, the agreement between the two governments was made to the value of US$ 460 per metric ton through the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation.

One thought on “LNP – Govt. nod to import 100,000 MT of rice from Myanmar

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 30, 2021 at 11:33 am
    Permalink

    They have been importing rice for the last few months. Ministers make different different statements, no one knows who is telling the truth, I have never seen a bankrupt government like this in my life.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *