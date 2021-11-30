LNP – Govt. nod to import 100,000 MT of rice from Myanmar

The government has approved to import 100,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar to keep sufficient buffer stocks.

The approval was granted to maintain a safe stock of rice without any shortage in the country.

The decision was announced at the weekly cabinet briefing at the Information Department, a short while ago

Accordingly, the proposal made by the trade minister, the agreement between the two governments was made to the value of US$ 460 per metric ton through the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation.