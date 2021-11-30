Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Bakery in sri lankan news
LNP – Bakery owners to propose govt. to reduce standard weight of bread to reduce prices

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association (ACBOA) is to propose to the government to reduce the permitted weight of a loaf of bread to reduce prices.

According to ACBOA President N.K. Jayawardene, if the weight of a loaf of bread is reduced by five grams, the price could also be lowered by Rs. 5.

The permitted weight of a leaf of bread is 450g.

“Only large-scale bakery owners are producing and selling bread as per the permitted weight and stick to the permitted price. However, bakery owners in rural areas bake and sell underweight bread at lower prices, ” he said.

Due to the wheat flour prices being increased by Rs. 17.50 by the main flour companies, the bakery owners have increased the price of a loaf of bread by Rs. 10, he said.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 30, 2021 at 11:35 am
    Super, if Litro can do it why cant everybody else?

