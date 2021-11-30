LNP – Bakery owners to propose govt. to reduce standard weight of bread to reduce prices

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association (ACBOA) is to propose to the government to reduce the permitted weight of a loaf of bread to reduce prices.

According to ACBOA President N.K. Jayawardene, if the weight of a loaf of bread is reduced by five grams, the price could also be lowered by Rs. 5.

The permitted weight of a leaf of bread is 450g.

“Only large-scale bakery owners are producing and selling bread as per the permitted weight and stick to the permitted price. However, bakery owners in rural areas bake and sell underweight bread at lower prices, ” he said.

Due to the wheat flour prices being increased by Rs. 17.50 by the main flour companies, the bakery owners have increased the price of a loaf of bread by Rs. 10, he said.