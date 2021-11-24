LNP – Human Rights are central to U. S. foreign policy in Sri Lanka

U. S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, at a meeting with a delegation of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Global Tamil Forum (GTF), underscored that human rights are central to his country’s foreign policy in Sri Lanka.

According to a tweet by the U.S. State Department, Lu said he joins Sri Lankan Tamil people in search for lasting peace and full voice in deciding their country’s future.

TNA MPs M. A.Sumanthiran and Shanakya Rasamanickam, along with the representatives of the Global Tamil Forum, participated in the meeting .

They had a series of meetings with the top U.S. officials including those of the White House.