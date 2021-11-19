LNP – Increase in passenger operations at BIA: Tourism Ministry

Following the opening of the country after the Covid epidemic and the relaxation of health guidelines, the number of daily passenger operations at the Bandaranaike International Airport has increased, the Tourism Ministry said.

About 12,000 passenger operations take place at the airport daily, it is said.

There have been 746,085 passenger operations carried out at the BIA since January, 2021 of which, 409,496 are arrivals and 336,589 are departures.

The Ministry said the passenger capacity of the Katunayake Airport was six million annually.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that prior to the outbreak of the Covid epidemic, the annual passenger traffic was over 10 million.

He said that after the completion of the development projects currently being implemented at the airport, its passenger operations could be increased to 15 million annually.

Minister Ranatunga said that the airport and health authorities had taken a number of special measures to reduce air traffic congestion at the Airport.

“At present a large number of passengers including tourists arrive daily in the country through the Katunayake Airport. However, complaints have been received that there is a delay in obtaining health statements from such passengers,” The Minister said.

He said the President had instructed to take immediate action in that regard.