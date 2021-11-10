LNP – Low-pressure area still persists; heavy rains in most parts of the island

The low-pressure area still persists in the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify further into a depression during the next 36 hours and move west and north-westward towards North Tamil Nadu, closer to the North coast of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Under the influence of the aforementioned low-pressure area, showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, North-western and Western provinces.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the aforementioned sea area and sea areas around the island until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to North-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas around the island will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.