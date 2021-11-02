LNP – Over 70% of total population vaccinated: Health Minister
It is an enormous achievement that Sri Lanka has been able to vaccinate over 70% of the total population, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said today.
He told media that they had also completed vaccinating 100% of the population above 30 years of age.
“Accordingly, Sri Lanka becomes one of the few countries which has surpassed the 70% mark in terms of vaccinating the total population,” he said.
“It is with a humble pride that I say that we have reached a satisfactory milestone in the vaccination drive,” the Minister added.
However, he stressed the importance of adhering to health guidelines and practices despite the great achievement in the vaccination programme.
great work from the authorities concerned.. we should go for 100% population very soon before the end of the year