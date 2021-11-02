LNP – Over 70% of total population vaccinated: Health Minister

It is an enormous achievement that Sri Lanka has been able to vaccinate over 70% of the total population, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said today.

He told media that they had also completed vaccinating 100% of the population above 30 years of age.

“Accordingly, Sri Lanka becomes one of the few countries which has surpassed the 70% mark in terms of vaccinating the total population,” he said.

“It is with a humble pride that I say that we have reached a satisfactory milestone in the vaccination drive,” the Minister added.

However, he stressed the importance of adhering to health guidelines and practices despite the great achievement in the vaccination programme.