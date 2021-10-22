LNP – NIC one-day service from Monday: DRP Comm. Gen.

The Department of Registration of Persons (DRP) today said that the one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs) which was suspended due to the COVID pandemic in the country will resume on Monday (25), DRP Commissioner General Viyani Gunathilaka said.

However, the applicants should reserve a date and time to obtain their services by Monday, he said.

The decision was taken after considering the possibility of a large influx of people at NIC offices. Therefore, arrangements were made to resume the one-day services at Battaramulla Head office and the Southern Province office.

Accordingly, the applicants should visit the Divisional Secretariats to reserve their date and time, once the applications are authorized by the respective Grama Niladharis.

The applicants should specify whether their applications should be processed under one-day or normal service, he said.

“The applicants should visit the DRP office as per date and time allocated. Unfortunately, if they are unable to visit the DRP at the specified date and time, they should obtain another appointment. Arrangements have already been made at the DRP office to issue NICs to the applicants under the normal service after allocating a prior date and time, “he said.

Mr. Gunathilaka also stressed that the applicants should adhere to health guidelines issued by the health ministry when visiting the department premises.