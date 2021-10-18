LNP – Rice Millers’ Assn. urge govt to impose price control

The Sri Lanka Rice Millers’ Association requested the government to impose control price again for rice, as there would be a tendency to increase the price of one kilogram of rice by Rs.25 is highly likely.

While addressing media in Polonnaruwa yesterday, Association President Suraj Jayawickrama said, the price of every kilo of rice variety in the market has exceeded Rs.100. The current rice price in the market is too high for the people.

Therefore, there would be another price hike for rice in the future. The government is silently watching the price increase. Controlled price of a kilo of rice was Rs. 98.

The current price of one kilo of Nadu rice has reached Rs. 125, Samba at Rs.140 and a kilo of Keeri Samba fetches Rs.170.

There would be another price hike within four weeks from now, and controlled price should be reintroduced to end the rice mafia