LNP – Diana to make a disclosure regarding SJB General Secretary

As the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) informed the Secretary General Parliament that Diana Gamage is no longer an MP since she has been expelled from the party, Ms. Gamage said she will make a disclosure with regard to the SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara soon.

When asked whether she would apply for a stay order, Ms. Gamage said there are other procedures and she would follow them.

“The true face of the SJB General Secretary will be uncovered soon,” Gamage told Daily Mirror.

Asked whether she would apply for a stay order, Ms. Gamage said there are other procedures and she would follow them.“there are legal procedures which I can follow after my so-called expulsion from Parliament. I will follow those procedures,” she said.

Referring to the remarks made by SJB MPS including Madduma Bandara that she cannot claim the party from them since it has been sold to them, the MP said the party was only leased out to them.“they say I sold the party but no one knows exactly whether I sold it or leased it,” she said.

Earlier Madduma Bandara told Daily Mirror that he as the General Secretary of the SJB has informed the Secretary General of Parliament that Ms. Gamage is no longer an MP as that she has been expelled from the party