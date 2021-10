A total of 21 more COVID-19 related deaths that occurred yesterday (13) were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services today pushing the death toll to 13,429.

According to the Government Information Department, 6 females and 15 males are among the deceased.

A total of 16 people who are above 60 years of age are among the deceased while 5 of them are between 30 and 59 years of age.