LNP -University students to be given Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

Tyronne Jayamanne

University students fully vaccinated with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will be given a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, says the Director-General of Health Services.

According to Dr. Asela Gunawardena, this booster dose will be administered to university students 6 months after they received the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

“Receiving the Pfizer booster dose will be delayed if university students keep pushing back getting vaccinated,” he added.

Dr. Gunawardena urged the students to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 from the nearest university without further ado.

