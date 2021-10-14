LNP – My popularity went sky high; I don’t know how it happened, says Yohani

“Get ready to accept defeat. You can move on from there, “the internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan singer Yohani de Silva said at a press conference last evening.

The press conferance was organized by Dinawamu Mawbima Foundation held at Tuk Tuk Wine and Dine Restaurant, Pamunugama, Negombo last evening.

She said her popularity skyrocketed within two or three months and she still does not know how that popularity came on her way.

“All of this success was made possible by my band, ‘Lunu.'”I moved to Sri Lanka in 2019 after finishing my post-graduate accounting degree. There I had to make two choices. One is to live in Australia and become an accountant. The other is to come to Sri Lanka and enter the field of music,” she told the media briefing.

I came to Sri Lanka and learned music from the beginning. My parents were very supportive. I have currently received invitations to international concerts from a number of countries. I have to go for concerts in Dubai and Oman before December this year.

She also said that a number of European countries, namely the UK and also the US and have received invitations to perform at concerts in the coming year.