LNP – Rapid increase in kerosene stoves, electric cooker purchases: Pettah vendors

Due to the sudden increase in the prices of domestic gas, a trend has been created to buy kerosene stoves and electric cookers from markets around the country, including in Pettah, the Pettah United National Association of Self-Employed Traders said.

The Association President Charles Pradeep said people hurriedly buy kerosene stoves from Pettah.

He said the posts circulating on social media prompt people to buy kerosene stoves as alternatives. Considering the current situation, there has been an increase in the sale of such stoves in Pettah during the past two days.

He said that the selling of electric cookers and hot plates too have increased compared to kerosene stove