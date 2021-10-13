Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – 65 arrested while waiting to migrate illegally

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Police have arrested 65 persons including a 4-year old girl who were staying at a hotel in Trincomalee to migrate illegally to a foreign country by sea, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He said the group including three women were arrested on following a tip off by the National Intelligence Service.

The arrested were residents of Jaffna, Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi and Trincomalee.

The spokesman said investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were part of human trafficking.

One thought on “LNP – 65 arrested while waiting to migrate illegally

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 13, 2021 at 3:24 am
    People are desperate to leave the country . They want to settle in Tamil Nadu . Let them go to Tamil Nadu..

