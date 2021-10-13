LNP – 65 arrested while waiting to migrate illegally

Police have arrested 65 persons including a 4-year old girl who were staying at a hotel in Trincomalee to migrate illegally to a foreign country by sea, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He said the group including three women were arrested on following a tip off by the National Intelligence Service.

The arrested were residents of Jaffna, Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi and Trincomalee.

The spokesman said investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were part of human trafficking.