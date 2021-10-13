LNP – Police urge motorists to use alternative routes to ease traffic jam

Police today advised public and motorists using Baseline Road and the port access road as alternative routes to minimize the traffic congestion due to the construction of the new Kelani Bridge that is at the final stages.

They said there is a heavy traffic jam in the morning and evening around the Baseline Road and the port access road due to the construction of the new Kelani Bridge.

Therefore, the Police urged the public and motorists to cooperate in order to minimize the traffic congestion by using alternative routes and avoid using the above road.

Accordingly, vehicles on the Kandy Road can enter Colombo from Nawaloka Roundabout using Thotalanga Junction, Veskumara Mawatha or Bloemendhal Road without using the Baseline Road.

Also, the vehicles coming on the Negombo road can enter Colombo via Kadirana Bridges, in Aluth Mawatha.

Vehicles reaching the city on the Old Avissawella Road can drive along Stace Road, Kosgas Junction, Layard’s Broadway and Prince of Wales avenue