LNP – SL among top five Global Wellness Tourism Destinations: Minister

Sri Lanka has been ranked among the top five Wellness Tourism Destinations in the world this year, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, Sri Lanka ranked number four as the Wellness Tourism Destinations while Bali tops list.

It was reported that Sri Lanka is best for spiritual healing.

The Minister said after Covid-19 situation, most of the tourists in the world have paid more attention to mental, spiritual and physical well-being.

The Minister said there is a high demand for Ayurveda and traditional medicine, which has been in existence in Sri Lanka for many years and that the Government is working to develop it.

The Minister made this remark during a meeting with a group of ministers who attended the French International Tourism Exhibition in Paris, France.

Several ministers and ministry secretaries from France, Egypt, Greece, and Jordan attended the event.

He said the representatives not to be afraid to send tourists to Sri Lanka as the nation has now become a safe destination.

With the opening of the country to tourists in December 2020, more than 40,000 tourists have visited Sri Lanka and only 323 of them contracted Covid-19, Minister Ranatunga said.