LNP – DMV services to be expanded

Minister of Transport Pavithra Wanniarachchi has instructed the relevant officials to further expand the one-day services at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMV) such as vehicle registration, issuance of driving licenses and transfer of vehicles.

This is to facilitate the public who wish to obtain services from the DMV without any delay.

Through this, a large number of vehicle registrations, transfers and driving licenses can be issued in a single day, the Minister said.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi expressed these views at a special progress review meeting of the Department of Motor Traffic at the Ministry of Transport on yesterday (09).

At present the one-day driving license issuance service is only available at the Werahera, Hambantota and Anuradhapura offices of the Department of Motor Traffic and the one-day vehicle registration service is only available at Narahenpita, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Hambantota, Kurunegala and Jaffna offices.

In addition, online services are provided only from the offices in Werahera, Hambantota, Anuradhapura, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kandy, Kurunegala and Moneragala.

Minister of Transport stated that these services will be further expanded via the branch offices established in all 25 districts islandwide so that clients will be able to fulfil their needs without any delay or inconvenience. She added that new technology should be used to implement these services.

The Minister further said that the implementation of projects such as the e-motoring system, introduction of courier system for distribution of number plates, integration of services between the Department of Motor Vehicles and Transport Medical Institute will further facilitate the clients and minimize delays.

According to the discussion, the Department of Motor Vehicles handles approximately 2000 driving licenses, 1500 vehicle transfer licenses and 1200 vehicle registrations per day