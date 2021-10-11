LNP – Comprehensive digitization project underway at BIA

The Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake (BIA) has implemented a comprehensive digitalizing project to facilitate a smooth flow of passengers so that travellers are able to obtain airport services without hassle.

Under the new project, BIA will witness a reduction in manual handling and increased use of automation in its processes so that a more user-friendly experience can be delivered to passengers.

Established under the digitalization project is a Digital Channel for departing passengers at Terminal-1, which will be carried out as a pilot project, whereas technological advancements are planned for Terminal-2 which would enable the gathering of passenger experience levels and usage statistics during the post-implementation period.

In a statement to the media, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development D. V. Chanaka said that adequate levels of safety and security standards will be ensured in the Terminal-1 operations while automating the passenger identification process using facial identification technology.

According to the State Minister, the introduction of the proposed modern airport technological facilities is expected to yield “multifold improvements” including a number of aspects such as passenger convenience, passenger processing efficiency, Aviation Security (AvSec), and pandemic-related preventive measures, among other areas, which are considered vital in the operation of airports in today’s context.

“These automation processes, such as self-identification authentication and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled processes will definitely increase the passenger handling efficiencies at the airport,” stressed Chanaka.

He added that a programme is being implemented together with the Department of Immigration and Emigration to establish a paperless and touch-less service for border control which will provide an enhanced passenger experience.

Meanwhile, to address the present changes in passenger travel and its dynamism, the Airport and Aviation Services (AASL) is in the process of establishing COVID-19 Online Health Declaration System at the airport as well.

Under the Online Health Declaration System, passengers will be able to fill their Health Declaration Forms online so the same can reach the Health Officers well in advance.