LNP – SriLankan Airlines summoned before COPE again

riLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on October 07th, said its Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath.

Accordingly, matters pertaining to the report submitted to the COPE Committee by the State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development regarding the investigations carried out, when the Sri Lankan Airlines Ltd. was summoned before the COPE Committee on July 07 is scheduled to be taken into discussion.

COPE Committee Chairman, Prof. Charitha Herath stated that a special committee meeting for the COPE members will be held on the 5th of this month to discuss on this regard.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) is scheduled to be summoned before COPE on the 6th.

The COPE meetings are scheduled to be held adhering with the health guidelines connecting the relevant officials via technology for next week, the statement said.