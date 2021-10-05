LNP – Health Ministry deeply concerned about Long-COVID symptoms

In the wake of what was revealed in a recent study on core long-COVID-19 symptoms, the Health ministry is compelled to pay a special attention on the post-COVID symptoms and discuss the matter in depth.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardana said it was imperative to have a broad forum on the matter with relevant experts.

“Accordingly, the matter will be taken up at the technical committee meeting which is to be convened tomorrow,” he said.

However, the Health DG requested people to immediately seek medical advice if they are diagnosed with abnormal symptoms after once recovered from COVID.

A new study initiated by the University of Oxford underlined nine core long-COVID symptoms, could emerge from 90-180 days after COVID-19 was first diagnosed.

Long-COVID symptoms were more frequent in those who had been hospitalised, and they were slightly more common in women.

These symptoms include abnormal breathing, abdominal discomforts, anxiety/depression, chest/throat pain, cognitive problems, fatigue, headache, myalgia etc.