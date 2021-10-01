Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

World Bank7 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – World Bank approves US $500Mn loan for Sri Lanka

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $500 million in financing for Sri Lanka to provide safe, climate-resilient roads to connect agricultural supply chains through the Inclusive Connectivity and Development Project.

This project is expected to benefit around 16 million people living in rural communities in selected districts of Sri Lanka.

One thought on “LNP – World Bank approves US $500Mn loan for Sri Lanka

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 1, 2021 at 8:37 am
    Permalink

    Eternal borrowing. I thought new FM had all the answers for the economic ills.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *