LNP – World Bank approves US $500Mn loan for Sri Lanka
The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $500 million in financing for Sri Lanka to provide safe, climate-resilient roads to connect agricultural supply chains through the Inclusive Connectivity and Development Project.
This project is expected to benefit around 16 million people living in rural communities in selected districts of Sri Lanka.
One thought on “LNP – World Bank approves US $500Mn loan for Sri Lanka”
Eternal borrowing. I thought new FM had all the answers for the economic ills.