LNP – Central Bank to make surrendering of export earnings mandatory

The Central Bank will announce fresh regulations in its road map to be unveiled today making it mandatory for exporters to surrender their foreign exchange proceeds to be converted into Sri Lankan rupees, Daily Mirror learns.the Central Bank,under the instructions of newly appointed Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, will take such steps among others to replenish dwindling foreign reserves of the country