LNP – SLC to ‘seriously consider’ replacing New Zealand in Pakistan if invited

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) would ‘seriously consider’ replacing New Zealand in Pakistan should they receive an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) according to SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva.

Pakistan were all set to take on New Zealand in an ODI and T20 series in Pakistan only to be called off at the last minute following the security concerns cited by New Zealand which has cost PCB millions. However, SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva exclusively revealed to the ‘Daily Mirror’ that they ‘would seriously consider an invitation to replace New Zealand.’

“As you all know PCB is a great friend of SLC and I am personally disappointed about the cancellation. I am very proud to say I went to Pakistan before sending our team in 2019 to observe the strength of their security. It was unbelievable the protection they offer – they have all the latest security systems in place. You have hundreds of cameras all set and a person can’t even move without being noticed. So, I have full confidence about Pakistan security.

So, if the PCB invites us, this is something we would seriously consider,” Silva told the ‘Daily Mirror’.

Newly appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was clearly frustrated by New Zealand’s decision to cancel the series.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC,” former Pakistan captain tweeted on Friday (17).

Pakistan captain and one of the finest batsmen in the world right now, Babar Azam joined Ramiz Raja in sharing his disappointment.

“Extremely disappointed in the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan cricket fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and

credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!” Azam said.