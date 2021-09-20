LNP – Circular issued on Rs 5,000 allowance to teachers and principals

The circular on the payment of a Rs 5,000 allowance to teachers and principals has been issued today (September 20).

Accordingly, principals and teachers on duty can obtain the relevant allowance from the Zonal Director of Education.

The Cabinet recently decided to pay Rs. 5,000 to teachers and principals who are on duty in September and October until the issue of teacher-principal salary anomalies is resolved in the forthcoming budget.

Accordingly, the Minister of Education has issued a circular regarding the payment of an allowance of Rs 5,000.

Reportedly, the allowance for the teachers who are on duty in the months of September and October has been sent to the relevant schools by the Zonal Director.

The relevant payments for the principals who have performed their duties can be obtained from the Zonal Director of Education.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education stated that the gazette notification on the designation of the teacher and principal services a closed service will be issued by November 20.

Further, the remaining recommendations will be implemented within six months and the progress will be presented to the Cabinet, the Secretary says.