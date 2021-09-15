LNP – Advance PCR lab at BIA for inbound foreign tourists

A PCR testing laboratory was established at the airport premises to perform PCR tests and issue reports in three hours for foreign tourists arriving in the country via Katunayake International Airport.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and other senior officials from the airport paid an inspection tour today at the airport.

At least 3,000 tourists arrive in the country each day, and each tourist will be charged US$40 by the Tourism Promotions Authority to direct them to the PCR tests at the airport, the Minister said.

“The tourists have to wait at the laboratory until the PCR test results are prepared. According to the report, foreign tourists who have received both negative and negative dosages will be able to stay in the laboratory according to their travel plans,” he said.

Even if their PCR results proved negative, foreign tourists who have received only one dose should go to tourist hotels for the quarantine process.

Arrangements have also been made to refer foreign tourists who have received a positive PCR report for further medical treatment.

Minister Ranatunga also said that PCR laboratories have been set up at the airport premises in many of the world’s advanced airports.

The laboratory uses advanced technology that can perform up to 500 PCR tests per hour and has the capacity to perform 7,000 PCR tests per day, he said.

This laboratory operates under the guidance and regulation of the Ministry of Health using technology in line with international standards.

It was also revealed that this is the first time such a laboratory has been set up in Sri Lanka. The work on the laboratory is scheduled to begin in a few days, the Minster added