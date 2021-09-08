LNP – Sri Lanka confirms another 184 coronavirus deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 184 coronavirus-related deaths for September 06 (yesterday), increasing the official death toll in the country to 10,504.

According to the figures reported by the Department of Government Information today (07), the victims include 97 males and 87 females while four of the deceased, including 1 female, are below the age of 30.

Forty-six of the Covid-19 deaths are individuals between the ages of 30-59 and the remaining 134 are persons aged 60 and above.