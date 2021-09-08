LNP – MAGA begins construction of new housing complex at Malapalla

Maga Engineering has begun construction of a new 10-storey medium-rise housing complex as part of the Government’s Railway Efficiency Improvement Project (REIP) and Colombo Suburban Railway Project (CSRP). The project, valued at LKR 1.3 Billion, is implemented by the Ministry of Transport and funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is expected to be completed by late 2024.

Implementation of the project is in line with expansions and improvements to Colombo’s suburban railway network, with the new housing complex expected to accommodate families living in informal settlements along the railway corridor who will need to relocate in order to complete developments to the Kelani Valley Railway Line, which passes through the Maharagama and Homagama DS Divisions. Ministry of Transport and Urban Development Authority (UDA) teams were involved in preliminary field studies and site investigations to study the impact of resettlement, and prepared all plans in close collaboration with local communities after extensive community consultations. All technical designs and provisions are also in accordance with international standards and carried out in close coordination with the social safeguard team of the Project Management Unit (PMU) and design and supervision consultants.

The new housing complex is located on a land owned by Sri Lanka Railways near the old railway station situated in Malapalla West. MAGA’s role as main contractor involves design and construction of the new housing complex, which covers a total floor area of around 125,000 square feet and comprises 120 apartments with necessary amenities. Designed in partnership with OENS Design Studio, the housing complex focuses on livability and community aspects and features substantial common space and community areas, children’s play areas, and recreational areas. The premises will also include a Grama Niladhari (GN) office, police post, daycare centre, multi-purpose hall, and a post office, together with provisions for adequate parking.

Once completed, the new Malapalla housing complex will provide hundreds of families with access to formal land tenure, a decent home, and essential infrastructure and amenities such as safe public spaces, clean water, electricity, and sanitation.

Maga Engineering is a long-standing partner of the Government’s regeneration efforts that improve the lives of low-income communities living in urban areas. Since 2018, MAGA has been involved in constructing several large-scale developmental housing projects that provide safe and spacious housing to over 1750 families.