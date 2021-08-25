Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – SL to obtain crude oil and petroleum products on long-term credit facility

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Sri Lanka has had discussion with Acting Head of the Embassy of the UAE in Sri Lanka Saif Alanofy on the possibility of obtaining crude oil and petroleum products on a long-term credit facility.

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said in a twitter message that he met Mr.Alanofy yesterday and discussed the matter as a solution to the present foreign exchange crisis

One thought on "LNP – SL to obtain crude oil and petroleum products on long-term credit facility

    August 25, 2021 at 2:25 am
    Liberalize Petroleum sector and let international oil companies to sell fuel in Sri Lanka. Government does need to find Dollars and general public do not need to bear losses of CPC due to corruption and inefficiency

